Building refreshed

Taieri Historical Society committee member Peter Thomson (left) and president Neil Gamble show the newly painted schoolhouse at the society’s Outram grounds. PHOTO: SAM HENDERSON

A time-worn property is looking freshly revitalised.

The former Outram Primary School infant building, on the grounds of the Taieri Historical Society’s museum and park near Outram Glen, has been given a makeover.

Taieri Historical Society committee member Peter Thomson said the schoolhouse was looking "very scruffy" with rotten wood cladding and flaking paint.

Cladding had now been replaced, roofing repaired and new guttering installed.

The exterior had been painted a vintage shade of white in keeping with its age.

Funding for the upgrades was thanks to grants and donations from organisations including the Dunedin City Council Heritage Fund, the Bathgate family, funds from an Outram Primary School reunion and funds from former member Albie Kerr, who died about four years ago and left a significant bequest to the society.

The renovations on the building, which dated back to the 1800s, would help preserve the structure for future generations, Mr Thomson said.