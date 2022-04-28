Bypass work to resume in wharf area

The focus of the harbour arterial project — which aims to provide a safe and efficient alternative route for traffic to bypass the central city — is shifting to upgrading the intersection of Wharf and Kitchener Sts.

Dunedin City Council transport group manager Jeanine Benson said the next phase of work would include new traffic signals at the Wharf and Kitchener St intersection, a new pedestrian crossing in Kitchener St, and upgrading the Wharf St traffic island near the intersection with Roberts St.

"The traffic signals and associated work are needed to improve access to and from the harbour basin area, as traffic volumes on Wharf St continue to increase," Ms Benson said.

The work is set to start on Tuesday and will be carried out at night (7pm-6am), from Sundays to Thursdays, for about nine weeks.

There will be minor disruptions during these times, such as Wharf St being reduced to one lane each way between Strathallan St and Roberts St.

Traffic management will be in place to help motorists, pedestrians and cyclists move around work sites.

The work in Wharf St and surrounding streets is the first of four stages of the harbour arterial improvements project.

The harbour arterial route will provide a safe and efficient traffic route connecting State Highway 1 at Andersons Bay to State Highway 88 at the intersection of Frederick St.

This will allow heavy and general traffic to bypass the central city, both during and following construction of the new Dunedin Hospital.

Ms Benson said the upgrades would also make the area safer for cyclists and pedestrians by widening and adding more sections of shared path, as well as improving crossings.

More information on the project is on the DCC website: www.dunedin.govt.nz/harbour-arterial.