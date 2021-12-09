Change must continue, advocates say

Dunedin disability advocates Chris Ford (left) and John Marrable in the central city last year. PHOTO: STAR FILES

Dunedin disability advocates have welcomed planned changes to the current "broken" disability system, but say more needs to be done.

Recent Government announcements have included establishing a ministry for disabled people, a nationwide rollout of Enabling Good Lives support services and introducing accessibility legislation.

Minister for Disability Issues Carmel Sepuloni said "the current disability system is broken and puts too many barriers in place for disabled people and whanau".

"The disabled community told us that disability issues are not just health issues.

"We’ve heard and responded to their desire to lift disability support out of the health system, which is why we’re establishing a new ministry for disabled people to deliver support for all disabled people."

About one-quarter of New Zealanders have some sort of disability.

Disabled people often make use of the health system, but are also affected by a lack of access to employment, housing, transport, education and more.

Dunedin-based writer and disability researcher Chris Ford welcomed the new ministry, which "at long last" would bring the voices of disabled people into the corridors of power.

In keeping with the mantra "nothing about us without us", the ministry for disabled people should be led by disabled people, including its chief executive, Mr Ford said.

"In this case, I believe the new ministry should evoke the affirmative action aspect of the Human Rights Act.

"This would really help to strengthen the voice of disabled people within the government."

Fellow disability advocate and Southern District Health Board disability working group chairman John Marrable also welcomed the new ministry, saying disabled people were "the largest minority in the world", but had not had a combined voice previously.

"Hopefully, the ministry will give us that voice, and we can get some action," he said.

"The bottom line is, when life is made better for people with disabilities, it is better for everyone."

At the moment, people with disabilities were constantly having to go from one department to another, and one person to another, to get the support they needed.

"When you have a disability or age-related problems, that can be exhausting, and people can give up on getting the support.

"This is where bringing everything together under the new ministry will be helpful."

Mr Ford also welcomed the planned rollout of the Enabling Good Lives approach to disability support services, "provided it is adequately funded".

"It would enable disabled people to take more control over their lives and support, which would be useful."

It was a case of "wait and see" in relation to the proposed accessibility legislation, which had long been advocated for by the Access Alliance.

"To be effective, such legislation must have teeth — good enforcement mechanisms will be vital for it to be successful."

Having advocated for improvements to accessibility in the built environment for many years, Mr Marrable said the previous piecemeal approach had been problematic.

"Not everyone has the ability to move about the streets in the same way — and the needs of those who face the most challenges in getting around must be addressed," he said.

- brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz