Chilly, poignant service at Montecillo

Blankets and cosy jackets were to the fore at the Montecillo Veterans Home and Hospital, keeping veterans and members of the public warm during a chilly Anzac Day service.

After the flag party from HMNZS Toroa lowered the New Zealand flag and replaced it with the Anzac Remembrance flag, chaplain Captain Aaron Knotts spoke of the difficult times facing the world at present.

He also invited those present to join with the Royal Family and the Commonwealth in mourning the death of Prince Philip, who was the head of New Zealand’s armed forces.

"His was the epitome of a life of service," Capt Knotts said.

In her Anzac Address, Colonel Kate Lee told the crowd of how she loved being among the veterans of the Dunedin community.

"This is a sacred ritual we perform every Anzac Day, since the first one in 1916, to mourn the horrific losses at Gallipoli.

"And we continue 105 years later to mark the losses in many subsequent conflicts," she said.

Col Lee also acknowledged the 1200 service men and women who helped to keep the country’s borders safe as part of the Covid-19 response.

Speaking of her great-grandfather’s experiences in World War1, including fighting at the Battle of Messines, she said he always spent Anzac Day in remembrance.

It was important to remember the stories of our ancestors, as they brought them to life, she said.

The service was also addressed by Montecillo Veterans Home and Hospital Trust chairman David More, with anthems and hymns led by the Dunedin RSA Choir and Kaikorai Metropolitan Brass.