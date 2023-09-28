Circus to bring high-energy fun

Featuring everything from basketball and breakdancing, to BMX and drumming, touring show 360 All Stars will come to Dunedin’s Regent Theatre on October 7 and 8.

International touring show 360 All Stars, featuring a high-energy crew of top athletes and performers, is bringing their spectacular urban circus show to Dunedin audiences this month.

Featuring BMX, basketball, breakdancing, acrobatics, drumming, live music and more, 360 All Stars will perform three family-friendly shows at the Regent Theatre over two days — Saturday, October 7, at 2pm and 6pm; and Sunday, October 8, at 11am. It is suitable for children aged 8 and over.

Focused on physical performance exploring all forms of rotation, Australia-based 360 All Stars connects the street with the elite, and boasts a cast of world champion and world record-holding artists and athletes, backed by spectacular video projections.

Now celebrating its 10th anniversary, 360 All Stars travels the world, attracting huge audiences at shows and festivals. It comes to Dunedin as part of a joint venture with the Regent Theatre.

Regent Theatre development and engagement manager Alice Currie said the show was "something really different and exciting ... it is quite unique".

"We were drawn to it for its high energy and just how cool it is for all ages."

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Ticket giveaway

The Star has a family pass to give away to the 360 All Stars show, on September 7 or 8, at the Regent Theatre.

To enter the draw, answer the following question: How long has the 360 All Stars show been running?

Send your answer, along with your name and daytime phone number, by email to competitions@thestar.co.nz

Entries close at 5pm on Tuesday, October 3.

