Community uniting over food futures

The need to protect and enhance local food production is the focus of a series of upcoming food resilience events, led by Our Food Network Dunedin. PHOTO: OTAGO FARMERS MARKET

The vital necessity of enhancing local food resilience in an uncertain world is behind a series of community events hosted by Our Food Network Dunedin — starting this month and culminating in a future-focused hui in November.

Our Food Network trustee Robyn Zink said the time was right for people and organisations in the city to discuss and plan ways to grow local food systems.

"With so much changing around us, including climate change, the uncertain geopolitical situation and increasing food insecurity across our communities, now is the time to be focusing on growing local food systems.

"It is good to see there are so many people working in this area already, from volunteers at community gardens to food producers and businesses — there is a lot of strength here.

"Along with celebrating those strengths, we also need to focus on working together effectively, sharing resources and looking at where the gaps are."

The first food resilience event — the "Ōtepoti Food Futures: Strengthening Dunedin’s local food markets community info/consultation hui" will be held this Friday, 5.30pm-7pm, at Erricks, in Crawford St.

Ms Zink said the organisers were keen to invite members of the local business community, food producers, community organisers and representatives from local, regional and central government.

"We want to kick-start conversations about how we can better support local food producers, expand local infrastructure and markets, inspire the next generation of farmers and growers, ensure food production land is protected and support social enterprises," she said.

A follow-up "Community Gardens Hui: Co-creating a thriving network" will be held on September 21, 1pm-3.30pm, at the Dunningham Suite, 4th floor, Dunedin Public Library, to help create a network of community gardens across the city.

"While many [community gardens] are thriving, there are also those that struggle with community engagement, volunteer retention, old-fashioned gardening know-how and resources," Ms Zink said.

"We want our community gardens to be part of a network of solidarity, supporting each other."

The community gardens hui would be a chance for people to discuss topics such as the elements of success and identifying common issues.

Both events would be a chance to discuss plans for the day-long "Ōtepoti Food Futures: inclusive, city-wide hui" to be held on November 16, 9.30am-5pm, at the Dunningham Suite, 4th floor, Dunedin City Library.

"We want all parties attending the November hui to be prepared for robust, respectful and objective-focused discussions that drive this mahi forward with our collective power.

"We will work together to develop what a sustainable and resilient food future looks like in Ōtepoti."

The series of events is built on months of work by former Our Food Network Dunedin project manager Tom Young, who recently departed the role.

For more information, visit the website www.ourfoodnetwork.org.nz

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz