Countdown on to 2028 solar eclipse

A Dunedin astronomer is keen to spread the word this week marks three years until Dunedin is at the centre of a total solar eclipse — an event that could bring tens of thousands of visitors to the city.

Dunedin Astronomical Society member Warren Hurley said the rare cosmic event, in which the moon passes between the sun and the earth, will darken the skies above Dunedin on July 22, 2028

Mr Hurley said, during the late afternoon eclipse, lasting two minutes and 52 seconds, the moon’s shadow would be about 170km wide and centred within 4km of the Octagon — ensuring those in Dunedin the best view.

He urged residents to check outside this week to see if they would be able to view the eclipse from their homes.

"If your house is in sunshine from 3pm to 5pm this week, then you will be able to watch the eclipse from home at the same time in 2028. Those living in North East Valley or Kaikorai Valley will probably need to find another location though," he said.

The city will also need to be prepared for the likely influx of visitors, estimated at up to 50,000 people, some of whom will travel from across the globe to witness the eclipse.

Mr Hurley said he had witnessed one solar eclipse in person, during a visit to the small Australian town of Ceduna, near Adelaide, in 2002. The event attracted 30,000 visitors.

Mr Hurley has been giving talks about solar eclipses to visiting members of the public at the Dunedin Astronomical Society’s regular winter Sunday evening gatherings, from 7pm at the Beverley Begg Observatory.

