Deluxe tool sheds given to worthy causes

Building Boost programme participants Jayden Bishop (left) and Te Wai Neho hand over a deluxe shed they helped build to Carisbrook School pupils (sitting from left) Willow Wilson, 12, Aiona Tuinukuafe 11 and Lateah Feron, 11. Photo: Simon Henderson

Two deluxe tool sheds built by construction trainees have been given away for a worthy cause.

People on jobseeker benefits taking part in Skillsec’s Building Boost programme created the sheds while learning trade skills over 10 weeks.

The sheds were fully lined, with lighting, power, double-glazing, laminated flooring and exterior cladding.

After the sheds were built, Skillsec decided to give them to a local organisation, such as schools or community groups.

Skillsec office manager Helen Platten said they were "totally overwhelmed" by the 37 responses ranging from preschools, Lego Library, stained glass teaching studio, early childhood centres, a native bird sanctuary and sports clubs.

Deciding who would be the recipients was hard but they finally chose Carisbrook School and Riding For The Disabled Dunedin, she said.

Carisbrook School principal Bruce James thanked Skillsec for the donation of the shed.

At first it was going to be used to store sports equipment while alterations were being made to their school hall.

After that it was planned that the shed would be used for the school’s counsellor.

The primary school had access to counselling support through the Counselling in Schools initiative, which allowed for a counsellor to work one-on-one with pupils one day a week.

Being able to use the shed as a comfortable private space that was able to be used without interruption was a useful addition to the school, he said.

Riding for the Disabled Dunedin representative Louise Ward said the charity was "so excited" to receive the shed, which was more like a room than a shed, and thanked Skillsec for the donation.

The shed would be used as a secure space for horse-riding equipment.

The charity needed volunteers to help with the riding lessons and the horses, but help was also needed for general maintenance, ground maintenance, administration work and fundraising, and it encouraged people to get in touch if they were able to help.

Skillsec’s Building Boost programme was delivered in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Development and Workforce Central.

