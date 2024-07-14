Dunedin first in world to ‘wuther’

Red-clad dancers gather to celebrate last year’s ‘‘The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever’’ community dance event in the Octagon. The popular event returns on July 20. Photo: Martin Buyck

The fun and flamboyant community dance event "The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever" returns to Dunedin’s Octagon this month, filling the space with a sea of red-clad "Kates".

Based around a flash mob re-creating Kate Bush’s 1978 iconic song and dance, the light-hearted event will be held from 11am next Saturday, July 20.

Organised locally by Dunedin city councillor Mandy Mayhem, under the HeartCore umbrella, the free event will be the first and most southern of hundreds of Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever celebrations going on all over the world.

The international project was founded in 2013 by "Wuthermothers" — British performance group Shambush — and is facilitated globally by Berlin-based Samantha Wareing.

Cr Mayhem said, since Dunedin would be the first in the world to "wuther" this year, some exciting additions had been made to the event.

Lead dancer Hannah Rouse and her team had choreographed a dance to a medley of Kate bush songs, which would be performed after the 11am warm-up and practice run-through of the main dance.

Then, at noon, the full Wuthering Heights dance flash mob will swing into action.

Cr Mayhem said everyone was welcome to just turn up and take part in the Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever event — all that was needed was a red dress/outfit and some moves.

The event will be accessible, with modified moves for all levels of participation — all ages, abilities and genders welcome.

"We hope to gather the most Kates ever, again, and re-create the Wuthering Heights experience en masse," Cr Mayhem said.

The event will also raise funds for local mental health and welling being organisation WEKA — Wellness, Empathy and Kindness Aotearoa.

