Thursday, 17 September 2020

Hands on

    By Jessica Wilson
    1. The Star

    PHOTO: JESSICA WILSON
    PHOTO: JESSICA WILSON
    University of Otago ecology and zoology student Ashley Walsh (21), of Christchurch, measures fly sizes at the department of zoology last week.

    Due to Covid-19 Alert Level 2 some university classes have been moved online, but zoology classes have adapted to keep labs running.

    A four-hour second-year lab has been split into two two-hour labs to allow students to continue their hands-on learning while socially distancing. Wearing lab coats and gloves is compulsory, and masks are recommended.

    Associate Prof Mark Lokman said in a lab earlier this month all students voluntarily wore masks.

    "We’re pretty proud of that," Prof Lokman said.

    Students designed and took ownership of their experiments.

    "The fact that they come in on their own accord I think is a testament to that."

    Students were using fruit fly larvae as a proxy to study the effects of environmental contaminants.

    Ms Walsh was looking at the effects of estrogen and ibuprofen on the duration of the metamorphic stage. 

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter