Thursday, 4 August 2022

Happy 100th for league member

    By Gillian Vine
    1. The Star

    Victoria League president David Crooke and league member Grace Milburn (right) wish Barbara...
    Victoria League president David Crooke and league member Grace Milburn (right) wish Barbara Gillies, of Dunedin, a happy 100th birthday. PHOTO: GILLIAN VINE
    Barbara Gillies’ 100th birthday was celebrated by the Victoria League on Tuesday with an afternoon tea function that attracted league members from as far away as Invercargill.

    League president David Crooke said Mrs Gillies was believed to be the first Dunedin branch member to reach 100.

    Born in Rangiora, her father, a pilot, died in an air accident when she was four, so she was brought up jointly by her mother and an aunt.

    She and her late husband Doug had four sons and a daughter.

    Mrs Gillies still plays the organ for services at St Michael’s Anglican church, something she says she has done for more than 40 years.

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter