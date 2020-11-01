Home maintenance service thrives

The team at Otago Section Solutions. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Whether it’s interior cleaning or outdoor maintenance, Otago Section Solutions delivers a high-quality, professional service every time.

The local, family-owned business was founded in 2011 by Allan and Colene Williams, who built a trustworthy brand and developed close relationships with their customers.

When retirement called in early August, the couple’s daughter Shelley and her husband Jamie took over the reins at Otago Section Solutions, along with their four children who keep them on their toes cracking the whip from time to time.

Shelley had worked in the office and learned the ins and outs of the business, so was well-equipped to take on the role.

‘‘Knowing the way the business ran, it seemed like a great opportunity to step into,’’ she said.

The first few months had gone well and, with Allan as a mentor, Shelley planned to keep growing the business.

The main services provided by Otago Sections Solutions are interior cleaning for private residences or businesses and maintenance of outdoor grounds.

This includes exterior housewashing, tree stump removals, mowing lawns, pruning hedges, removing rubbish, cleaning ovens, regular housekeeping and much more.

You can have peace of mind when cleaning is carried out of the use of their colour-coded cleaning system, to make sure products were being kept to one area of the house.

‘‘Basically, anything to keep your property looking tidy,’’ Shelley said.

‘‘We provide the service our customers expect, along with the quality they deserve.’’

The team had years of experience, but was always looking for new ways to upskill and improve.

‘‘We’re always looking to improve the way we do things, and set a good standard for the customer,’’ Shelley said.

Ensuring the customer was happy with the end result was key, and they often commented on the team’s professionalism, efficiency and attention to detail.

In a testimonial, one customer said: ‘‘Always prompt, and a job well done, these guys won't let you down.’’

The beauty of the business is that customers can make one phone call to access a whole range of services.

Shelley planned to add even more, and was working on creating deals and packages for homeowners, renters and companies to sign up for.

The monthly maintenance package would be ideal for homeowners and landlords.

For a monthly fee, the team will carry out exterior maintenance work, including hedge pruning, lawn mowing and house washing, leaving the customer with peace of mind knowing their home is taken care of all year round.

For landlords, a clean between tenants can be included, to ensure the property is ready for the next occupant.

A bonus for the landlord is they can incorporate it into their rent charges, so they know their house will always be clean, and for the tenant as they know the property will always be tidy with them not having to worry about it.

Shelley hopes her father, Allan, will be proud of how the business continues to grow.

‘‘We’re all about family.’’

jessica.wilson@thestar.co.nz