Hub for Brockville long-term vision

Brockville Improvement and Amenities Society members (from left) Hughan and Adrienne Gould and Jasmine and Richard Hunter show the site next to Brockville School that could one day be a community hub and sports venue. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

The hillside suburb of Brockville has seen many changes over the years. For 60 years, one organisation has held the welfare of the area close to its heart.

Formed in 1961, the Brockville Improvements and Amenities Society has strived for decades to find opportunities for betterment in the sometimes overlooked suburb.

President Hughan Gould said the society was looking to the future with an ambitious plan called Brockville in 7 Generations.

"It won’t be in my lifetime."

The society was looking to the future and one of its big long-term goals was to build a community hub on a field next to Brockville School.

"We have permission from the school board to use an area of the top field."

This was anticipated to be a gymnasium big enough to accommodate basketball, that would allow for a diverse range of activities from sports to community gatherings.

The plan was for the facility to include a commercial kitchen, spaces for community groups to use plus a memorial garden.

"You have to have the vision and say ‘We can do this’."

While that was the long-term ambition, a more immediate aim was to use some of the $44,000 awarded from the Dunedin City Council place-based community grants to service local needs by employing two community service workers.

They were also hoping to source a community support worker with a focus on Maori, Mr Gould said.

The suburb was home to a number of former refugees from Syria and so ensuring all in the community were supported was key.

"There is a lot of diverse people in this community who are vulnerable and need that assistance from a social worker."