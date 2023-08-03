Importance of rest central to art, dance project

Caroline Plummer Fellow Daisy Sanders has a playful moment within her installation and event, A Resting Mess, which concludes on Saturday. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

The importance of rest, in all its forms, is at the heart of a central city art installation and dance events programme created by University of Otago Caroline Plummer fellow Daisy Sanders.

Surrounded by a landscape of sourced "tactile mess", Sanders poses important questions such as "how do we rest and take care of one another amidst the mess we are making of our world?"; and "how can dance help us become more present in our bodies?".

The six-month dance fellowship has allowed Sanders, who lives in Perth, Australia, to make connections with Dunedin’s welcoming dance community, as she has developed her project, entitled A Resting Mess.

The concept of rest is of vital importance to Sanders, who was struck down by chronic fatigue and endometriosis at the age of 25, and took five years to recover.

"I was really sick and couldn’t get out of bed for a year — I thought I would never dance again," she said.

"So, while changing my diet and getting support from health practitioners, I was able to dance in a sensitive way, gradually building up my energy over five years."

There were many ways to incorporate rest into life, from moving breath slowly through the body, to laughing and playfulness.

During the course of a nine-day residency on the eighth floor of 54 Moray Pl, Sanders has worked with members of the public, school groups, and dance practitioners to explore various aspects of movement and rest.

"I am using dance to encourage people to realise their own pace of life, and to discover the truth of their own energy."

Musician Josten Myburgh has also contributed to the success of the programme, providing sounds to inspire movement and rest.

- The tactile waste is the last part of the fellowship, and will be at the heart of a final performance, community meal, conversation, and cleanup event, to be held at the project space this Saturday, from 11am-1pm. All welcome.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz