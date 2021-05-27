Thursday, 27 May 2021

Inclusiveness celebrated on Pink Shirt Day

    By Simon Henderson
    Pupils at Arthur Street School showed their true colours in terms of acceptance and inclusiveness on Pink Shirt Day last Friday.

    Like many schools across Dunedin, they raised awareness of the anti-bullying campaign by wearing something pink to school, celebrating diversity and promoting respect for all regardless of age, gender identity or cultural background.

    Teacher Andrea Elvines said the school was spending time this week running sessions on bullying prevention and diversity.

    "We talk about being kind, and being a friend."

    Pupil Esme Liesbeth Blaker (12) said Pink Shirt Day supported the cause against bullying, including homophobic bullying.

    Pupil Seb Grenfell (12) said he had personal experience of the issue.

    "I was bullied at my old school, so I know how it is."

    "It was horrible."

    He had not experienced any bullying at Arthur Street School, and events such as Pink Shirt Day helped reinforce positive attitudes, he said.

     

