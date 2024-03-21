Information about artefacts welcomed at festival

Tūhura Otago Museum collection manager, humanities, Anne Harlow shows an object from Fiji accessioned into the museum collection in the 1950s. Photo: Simon Henderson

A vibrant and exciting canvas of community and culture will be on display at the Moana Nui Festival when it returns to Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday.

Among the dynamic display of Pacific Island cultures will be a collection of taoka from Tūhura Otago Museum.

Collection manager, humanities, Anne Harlow said some Pacific Island artefacts not normally on display will be available for people to take a closer look during the festival.

A selection of objects from Polynesia, Micronesia and Kiribati have been chosen to be showcased at the festival.

The items include weapons and wind instruments as well as household items such as ornaments, combs and bowls.

"We are hoping that not only will people come and see these perhaps for the first time, but also that people from the communities might be able to hopefully share some of their knowledge around the objects."

The items had been accessioned into the museum collection at various times over 150 years, and sometimes there was little additional information about them.

"If the knowledge holders of the community would be willing to share their knowledge with us, we would be happy to receive it," she said.

Up to about 10,000 people are expected to attend the Moana Nui Festival as it returns for the third time.

The event, hosted by Pacific Trust Otago, will include a wide variety of performance, arts, crafts and food, with contributions from Dunedin’s Samoan, Tongan, Cook Islands, Tuvalu, Fiji, Wantok, Tokelau, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Kiribati, Niue and Māori communities.

Moana Nui Festival co-ordinator Ma’ole Faletolu said a highlight for this year was the increasing amount of community engagement in the festival.

Another highlight was Auckland artists Swiss & Tree attending the festival, Mr Faletolu said.

"They are famous New Zealand artists who are both Pasifika themselves."

However, the biggest highlight was being able to have a day where the Pacific communities were able to celebrate their culture the way they wanted to.

"Being able to be Pasifika in its fullest and bring an authentic Pasifika experience to everyone in our own backyard," he said.

"As an attendee, I am getting very excited and hungry for the festival, just eager to dive in to the experience."

