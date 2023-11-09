Inspiring young minds

PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

Getting to grips with a blue cylinder at Tūhura Otago Museum is Oaklin Cunningham, 14 months. Marketing manager Charlie Buchan said the museum’s Imagination Playground — a collection of foam cubes, cogs, cylinders, bricks and blocks in the Atrium Level 1 that can be constructed in many different ways — is available for children to enjoy until Sunday as part of Play Week Aotearoa, a week of celebrating the value play brings to young people and families across the country.