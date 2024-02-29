Meeting on native bush regeneration draws 60

More than 60 people attended a public meeting recently at Ravensbourne Hall to discuss regenerating native bush on the 87ha Burns Reserve.

The Friends of Burns Reserve Trust have signed a five-year community agreement with the Department of Conservation to carry out work.

Trust chairman Jim McQuillan described the reserve and the aims of the trust, which now has over 120 members.

It wished to act as guardians to create public access points linked by walking routes, survey the flora and fauna, and remove exotic flora and fauna.

It will be hosting a volunteer workday on March 16. Those wishing to attend can email burnsreserve@gmail.com