Thursday, 1 July 2021

Memorial Gardens support groups

    By Gillian Vine
    1. The Star

    Concern that the Mosgiel Memorial Gardens are becoming run down has led to the formation of a new group, Friends of the Mosgiel Memorial Gardens.

    "We are worried that the gardens are getting more and more run down," group leader Rosanne Dee said at the recent meeting of the Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board.

    An initial meeting resulted in 20 people joining the Friends, whose goal was "to protect and improve the gardens", and a Facebook group now had 80 members, Ms Dee said at the board’s public forum.

    Damage as the result of what she called an "informal" BMX track was a concern, as were poorly maintained paths and insufficient care of trees and shrubs.

    She suggested replacing the information kiosk by the post office with one at the entrance to the gardens off the library car park and asked board member Brian Miller, who had called the inaugural meeting, to be the board’s liaison with the Friends, and Mr Miller agreed to that.

