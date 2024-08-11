Morning run builds momentum

Every Friday, members of the 445 Run Club Dunedin set out in the dark for an early morning workout. Photo: Simon Henderson

Before dawn breaks over the city, a group of dedicated runners lace up their shoes and take to the quiet streets.

By the soft light of shuttered stores, members of the 445 Run Club Dunedin set out on their regular weekly exercise.

As the name suggests, the group meets every Friday at 4.45am to spend 40 minutes running, walking or jogging.

The early morning concept was started in Auckland by founder Lucy Scarborough in 2021.

Her concept of a free community running club that encourages people to push themselves to become "1% better each week" has proved popular on social media.

There are now clubs in cities across Australia and New Zealand and it is also gaining traction globally, with clubs in London and New York.

Team co-leaders Sophie Grimes and Madeleine Frazer set up the Dunedin club in March this year.

Ms Grimes said the point of meeting at 4.45am was "to try to get uncomfortable".

In a world where people could spend much of their time being comfortable, this was a way to push themselves out of their comfort zones, she said.

Both had participated in the Auckland club before moving to Dunedin to study.

Ms Frazer said the run club was not just for students but also for the general population.

It was a good way to socialise outside of a drinking culture, she said.

The club meets at Buster Greens cafe in George St at 4.45am, then heads towards the waterfront, before retracing their steps after 20 minutes.

The focus is on time rather than distance, meaning the group stays more connected during the exercise session.

"We run for 20 minutes, or run, jog or walk at whatever pace people want to, and then after 20 minutes we turn around."

"That way everyone finishes at the same time."

Ms Grimes said after the run, the group met back at the cafe for a "gratitude circle".

"You start off with saying your name and one thing you are grateful for."

This was a unique aspect of the 445 club, she said.

"It is also a really nice way to introduce yourself to the group in, I guess, a less intimidating way."

After the gratitude circle, some then leave, but many stay to share a coffee and a bite to eat at Buster Greens.

Ms Frazer said the community aspect was a "huge part" of the success of the concept.

Ms Grimes said the club had proven popular, and during summer it was getting up to about 80 people taking part.

While that number had dropped off during winter, there were still about two dozen people regularly getting up on Friday mornings for the event.

Some are using it as a chance to train for the Emerson’s Dunedin Marathon and about 15 club members so far have registered as a group.

For many runners, it will be their first marathon or half marathon.

"I think it is going to be really awesome encouraging each other, just the support of familiar faces when you are getting into those final K’s."

