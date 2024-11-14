New location celebrated

‘‘Fat Chance Belly Dance’’ tribal style proponent Sylvia Edge, of Wellington, will lead workshops and perform in a public showcase at Dunedin’s Kazbah Studio this weekend. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Dunedin Middle Eastern dance collective Kazbah Studio will celebrate being settled in its new premises with a series of workshops and a belated Halloween performance this weekend.

Now located at 49 Frasers Rd in Kaikorai Valley, the new Kazbah Studio will welcome local and visiting bellydance specialists for workshops tomorrow and Saturday, and will host a variety of local performance groups for a show on Saturday evening, at 7pm.

In a press release, a studio spokes person said the workshops would be led by practitioners of different bellydance styles, including Samantha Flowernova, of Christchurch, who will teach the ‘‘Divine Chaos Fusion Skirt’’ style; Sylvia Edge, of Wellington, who will teach the ‘‘Fat Chance Belly Dance’’ tribal style; and Siobhan Camille, of the Netherlands, teaching Egyptian ‘‘Raks Shaqi’’ bellydance.

All three will perform their respective bellydance styles during the show on Saturday evening, along with a showcase by the Khamzin Bellydancers, dancers from The MayaDhara international school of classical Indian dance, and the Jack Frost Morris dancers.

Local drum ensemble Unfortunate Repercussions will perform using a mix of Eastern and Western instruments and drums, and will be joined by a visiting didgeridoo player.

Everyone interested in dance and music is welcome to attend the workshops and concert, and there will be prizes for the best Halloween costume.

For more information on the workshops and the Saturday show, email shirley.crawford@outlook.com or find the Kazbah Studio event on facebook.