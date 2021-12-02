Thursday, 2 December 2021

No agreement about school field use

    By Simon Henderson
    1. The Star

    Brockville Improvement and Amenities Society members (from left) Hughan and Adrienne Gould and...
    Brockville Improvement and Amenities Society members (from left) Hughan and Adrienne Gould and Jasmine and Richard Hunter show the site next to Brockville School that could one day be a community hub and sports venue. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON
    Brockville Improvements and Amenities Society president Hughan Gould says he was wrong about plans to use a field next to Brockville School for a community hub.

    Last week in The Star Mr Gould said the society had permission from the school board to use an area of the school’s top field for a multi-purpose gymnasium and community hub with space for community groups to use.

    However, Brockville School principal Tania McDonald had since been in touch with him and said no agreements were in place, he said.

    He thought permission had been given but that was a mistake and no agreement had been made, he said.

    "The land is owned by the Ministry of Education and is not available for any other organisation or group to use," he said.

    Mr Gould apologised and said he had misleading information at the time.

