No agreement about school field use

Last week in The Star Mr Gould said the society had permission from the school board to use an area of the school’s top field for a multi-purpose gymnasium and community hub with space for community groups to use.
However, Brockville School principal Tania McDonald had since been in touch with him and said no agreements were in place, he said.
He thought permission had been given but that was a mistake and no agreement had been made, he said.
"The land is owned by the Ministry of Education and is not available for any other organisation or group to use," he said.
Mr Gould apologised and said he had misleading information at the time.