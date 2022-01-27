No longer a novice

Keri Smith, who won two trophies and received the most points overall at the Otago Lily Society show, is all smiles as she holds her champion floret Solution. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

A show-stopping collection of lily florets and stems from her St Kilda garden has earned Keri Smith top honours at the Otago Lily Society show.

Ms Smith won two trophies at Saturday’s show — the Champion Novice Stem for Conc’dor, and Champion Novice Floret for Solution.

These, coupled with good results from other entries, led her to win the top prize for Most Aggregate Points In Show.

Ms Smith was thrilled with the results, which mean she will graduate from the novice section to the open section of future shows.

"I think it’s time I moved up to the open section after seven years as a novice," she said.

Ms Smith has had a life-long love affair with lilies and likes nothing more than to walk in her garden among the large, fragrant blooms.

"I feel like I am being given a big hug when I walk in my garden and look at them," she said.

Lilies usually flower from late October to February, and this summer had been a good season for lilies so far, she said.

"Lots of them are multiplying from the bulb in the garden, which is fantastic to see."

Otago Lily Society president Louise Ardley was delighted with the entries for the show, held on Saturday at the St Kilda Bowling Club, with 67 stems and 150 florets submitted by members and the public.

"We had good quality flowers on display, and plenty of visitors coming throughout the day — it was a very successful show," she said.

Dorothy Megget, of North East Valley, stands beside her huge Lilium longiflorum that won the trophy for best potted lily at the Otago Lily Society show on Saturday. She was "blown away" by her success, saying she had never before entered a lily in a show. Her second entry was runner-up in the same class. PHOTO: GILLIAN VINE

Otago Lily Show results:

Most aggregate points in show — winner Keri Smith (80 points); runner-up Margaret Dodds (79 points)

Champion stem (Open class) — winner Louise Ardley; reserve champion stem Dave Pegg

Champion floret (Open class) — winner Keri Smith; reserve champion floret Pam Wells

Champion novice stem — winner Keri Smith; reserve Beatrice Hua Huang

Champion novice floret — winner Liz Bremer; reserve Gillian Vine

Best overall photo — Louise Ardley

Best open class photo — Louise Ardley

Best novice photo — Lynn O'Kane

Champion container lily — Dorothy Megget

Best overall decorative flower arrangement — Margaret Dodds

Best beginner decorative flower arrangement — Gillian Vine

Floret Collection — Pam Wells

