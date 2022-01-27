No longer a novice

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Ms Smith won two trophies at Saturday’s show — the Champion Novice Stem for Conc’dor, and Champion Novice Floret for Solution.
These, coupled with good results from other entries, led her to win the top prize for Most Aggregate Points In Show.
Ms Smith was thrilled with the results, which mean she will graduate from the novice section to the open section of future shows.
"I think it’s time I moved up to the open section after seven years as a novice," she said.
Ms Smith has had a life-long love affair with lilies and likes nothing more than to walk in her garden among the large, fragrant blooms.
"I feel like I am being given a big hug when I walk in my garden and look at them," she said.
Lilies usually flower from late October to February, and this summer had been a good season for lilies so far, she said.
"Lots of them are multiplying from the bulb in the garden, which is fantastic to see."
Otago Lily Society president Louise Ardley was delighted with the entries for the show, held on Saturday at the St Kilda Bowling Club, with 67 stems and 150 florets submitted by members and the public.
"We had good quality flowers on display, and plenty of visitors coming throughout the day — it was a very successful show," she said.
Most aggregate points in show — winner Keri Smith (80 points); runner-up Margaret Dodds (79 points)
Champion stem (Open class) — winner Louise Ardley; reserve champion stem Dave Pegg
Champion floret (Open class) — winner Keri Smith; reserve champion floret Pam Wells
Champion novice stem — winner Keri Smith; reserve Beatrice Hua Huang
Champion novice floret — winner Liz Bremer; reserve Gillian Vine
Best overall photo — Louise Ardley
Best open class photo — Louise Ardley
Best novice photo — Lynn O'Kane
Champion container lily — Dorothy Megget
Best overall decorative flower arrangement — Margaret Dodds
Best beginner decorative flower arrangement — Gillian Vine
Floret Collection — Pam Wells