Opera concert after workshop

A workshop of operatic choruses for local singers will culminate in a one-off public performance this weekend.

Opera Otago is inviting interested singers to take part in ChorusFest — a chorus workshop being held on Saturday, 10.30am-3.30pm, at Hanover Hall.

The workshop will be led by Wellington conductor, percussionist, pianist and music educator Brent Stewart, who has been music director of Orpheus Choir Wellington since 2014.

Accompanists for the session will be pianists Tom McGrath and Ozan Biner-McGrath.

Singers will also have the opportunity to be part of a public concert of the work achieved during the day, to be held on Saturday, 7.30pm, also at Hanover Hall.

Bring your own lunch. Cost $10. Register with Humanitix or just turn up on the day.

Concert tickets also available through Humanitix.