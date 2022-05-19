Thursday, 19 May 2022

Pirate radio

    By Simon Henderson
    1. The Star

    PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON
    PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON
    Children’s radio host Captain Cornflakes talks to his newly appointed "news girl" Emery Goodwin (7), during his early morning radio show Space Station Kiwi on Radio Dunedin.

    Captain Cornflakes is the alter ego of Marchell Linzey and he first appeared on the radio in 1996, making him one of New Zealand’s longest-running children’s radio broadcasters.

    After a three-year hiatus to bring up his own daughter he is back on the air and enjoying playing the best of local and international children’s music for a young audience.

    His "news girl" Emery is a performer as well, singing with her mother Amanda Goodwin as the duo "Em and Me".

    Captain Cornflakes regularly highlights the talents of local children’s entertainers, and a previous "news girl" was Dunedin children's singer/songwriter and television presenter Rainbow Rosalind, otherwise known as Rosalind Manowitz.

     

     

     

