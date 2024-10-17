Poet performing poems

After a 40 year absence, New Zealand performance poet Bruce Bisset has released a new collection of poems and is touring the country to promote it.

The poems in the collection, entitled endings, have been selected from Bisset’s work dating back to 1984 by former poet laureate David Eggleton, who will join Bisset on stage for a performance next Thursday, October 24, 7pm at Inch Bar.

Bisset was prominent from 1979-1986 when he toured constantly, performing everywhere, in street corners, cafes and hotels, universities and schools and major festivals such as Nambassa and Sweetwaters.

Bisset said he was looking forward to introducing himself to a new audience, as well as re-connecting with older fans.

"And being able to perform with David, who rose to prominence at much the same time as I, makes this gig a particularly special treat."