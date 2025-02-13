Pupils set to soar at disc golf

Hoping to win a tournament one day is Otago Boys’ High School disc golf athlete Blaine O’Brien. PHOTOS: SAM HENDERSON

Young athletes will be limbering up their wrists as the Otago School Disc Golf League returns.

WFC Disc Golf director Kelvin Cummings said the school league started last year in term 1 and by term 4 it had begun to see "really, really strong numbers".

"It has just continuously grown from there."

This term’s competition begins on Monday, February 24, at Chingford Park.

There will be six rounds with prizes for players on offer across a range of age divisions.

Disc golf athlete Blaine O’Brien, 14, is already an old hand, having begun playing disc golf when he was 7.

"I was in Wānaka and I went down to Eely Point and I played with my family."

He enjoyed the opportunity to spend time outdoors playing the sport.

"It’s good for my health as well. I love getting out and doing physical activities."

Good arm speed was an essential skill for disc golf.

"When you throw you want to try to slingshot your arm, like try to bend it and then flick it out as quick as you can."

A keen appreciation of wind conditions and choosing the right disc for the environment were important.

"Different discs have different flight patterns.

"One to three is quite slow, from about four to seven you would consider a mid-range, and then upwards [of seven] is quite fast."

Understanding how long a disc would stay in the air and which direction it would curve to when it "fades" or lost momentum was important.

"Lighter ones, they might have a bit more distance, but it’s harder to control.

Disc golf athlete Blaine O’Brien (left) and WFC Disc Golf director Kelvin Cummings are looking forward to the start of the Otago School Disc Golf League.

"Heavier ones might get a little less distance but it’s easier to control if it’s in the wind."

A sporting highlight for Blaine was achieving an "ace" or hole-in-one while playing at Wānaka’s Lismore Park disc golf course about two years ago.

Winning a tournament one day is an aspiration for Blaine.

"That would be great," he said.

"I would like to keep doing this for as long as I can."

Blaine began taking part in the Otago School Disc Golf League for term 4 last year.

"I have met quite a few people, new friends of all different age groups as well, which is good to see.

"It is good to see all the little kids playing ... and then some older kids as well.

He tries to help out newcomers to the game.

"I always try to give out tips where I can and help them out, give them motivation."

DETAILS

Otago School Disc Golf League

Starts Monday, February 24

4pm at Chingford Park

Free entry for pupils

Visit fb.com/wfcdiscgolf for details.

sam.henderson@thestar.co.nz