Radich keen to get going

Newly-elected Dunedin mayor Jules Radich. Photo: Simon Henderson

Incoming mayor Jules Radich looks in fine fettle as he prepares to pull together the many threads of his agenda for his three-year term.

While still technically mayor elect until he is sworn in, Mr Radich is already working hard, settling in to a high rotation of meetings and phone calls.

One key issue during the election campaign for Mr Radich was the redevelopment of the George St retail area.

Despite construction already well advanced to pedestrianise and reduce the street to one-way, Mr Radich said there was still time to make changes without substantially adding to the cost.

"I don’t think there is any need to build it in a permanent fashion so that it would cost an awful lot to change it in the future, I think it's better to build it in a flexible way so that at some stage in the future things could be changed."

Three of his fellow Team Dunedin members — Kevin Gilbert, Brent Weatherall and Andrew Whiley — have been elected to council.

One idea proposed by Team Dunedin was a loop bus using small electric vehicles that could replicate the former tramway system that ran in Dunedin, and could even be a tourist attraction.

Mr Radich was already working on the idea but said there would be much more discussion needed with relevant parties, working through the processes and costs that might be involved.

"There are a lot of stakeholders that need to be consulted with on that."

Mr Radich was in favour of the Government investing in the southern rail network, for example doubling the rail track from Mosgiel to Dunedin.

But he was not interested in spending council money or increasing rates in order to pay for it.

His business background could help when it came to ideas about reinvigorating performing arts in Dunedin, he said.

Mr Radich thought it was "very sad" how entertainment venues such as Dunedin City Council-owned Sammy's had ended up.

"I think now that council has more business brains involved, we'll review it and decide what to spend, and where."

He suggested there was an enhanced chance something would be done as a result of the change in council.

When it came to environmental challenges, one of the first to be addressed would be St Clair Beach.

This would involve adding more sand to the beach to stop erosion by reinstating the wooden groynes.

"It is my belief that groynes will build up sand offshore just as they did in the past."

The erosion at St Clair Beach was "much the same" as it was in the 1900s, Mr Radich said.

Next on his environmental challenges would be a more significant increase in the quantity of recycling taking place in the city.

Another issue that could be a challenge was housing because it took time and money to build.

"However, we do have a significant amount in the budget for that and my focus will be to spend that money most effectively and efficiently."

"I would like to build more for the amount of money that we've got — I'd like to have more units on the ground available for people at an earlier timeframe."

Regardless of the issue, key to his focus was to reach out to the community as much as possible.

"It is my intention to set up some mechanisms that enable greater engagement with the citizens of Dunedin."