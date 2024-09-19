Saddle Hill Community Board

Elise Carline shared details of her trip to China with the board. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

Trip highlight

Youth Ambassador Awards recipient, Queen’s High School basketballer Elise Carline, 17, shared with the board highlights of her journey to China for the Fiba under-18 Asia Cup.

A memorable event was competing against the 2.20m basketballer Zhang Ziyu, of China.

‘‘But I really enjoyed playing against her, and the best I could do was put my hands up and I’d reach her face, so I tried,’’ she said.

Looking ahead she was ‘‘really exited’’ to have just heard she had been offered a contract to play for the Southern Hoiho women’s basketball team in the 2024 season.

She has also been actively involved in coaching and refereeing basketball, working with young players at local schools and contributing to the development of the sport in the community.

She thanked the board for the grant of $750 that helped with expenses for her trip .

Response groups

Deputy chairman Scott Weatherall shared progress on reinvigorating community response groups in Fairfield and Saddle Hill areas.

These groups are designed to improve emergency preparedness by co-ordinating local efforts and establishing clear communication channels.

With support from Civil Defence staff, the groups are now operational and planning public meetings to engage more residents.

Public workshop

The board will be holding a public workshop to discuss its community plan to ensure it ties in with the long-term focus of the Dunedin City Council’s nine-year plan.

The workshop will be held on Thursday, November 14, at noon at the Council Chamber at the Dunedin Public Art Gallery, prior to the community board’s next meeting at 1pm.