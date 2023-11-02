Sense of community drives Masters Games volunteer

Volunteer Liz McCarthy is raring to go as the New Zealand Masters Games returns to Dunedin in February. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

Liz McCarthy is ready for another round of volunteering at the New Zealand Masters Games.

Since 2012 she has turned up to lend a hand at the multisport event, which returns to Dunedin in February.

"I’ve always done volunteering since I was a child. My parents very much encouraged me to be part of the community."

Volunteering for the Rugby World Cup in 2011 started off her Dunedin volunteering bug, Mrs McCarthy said.

The following year at her first Masters Games she had a variety of different jobs, including administration and packing bags for participants.

"I did the swimming timing, which I love because it’s fast and furious and very funny."

She recalled getting very wet doing the timing, but it was a lot of fun, she said.

Another memorable experience was helping with the twilight 400, a night event in which competitors take part in archery, target shooting, darts and target bowls over two nights.

"We get people from all over the country who dress up to do this twilight 400.

"It’s more a social activity than a sport."

There was a great sense of community being a volunteer, Mrs McCarthy said.

"There are people from all over New Zealand who come to participate, and some people from other countries.

"It is great that we can showcase Dunedin to the people who are not from here."

Her favourite events were the swimming competitions.

"You’ve got people in their 80s swimming their hearts out.

"You get tremendous support, not only from the crowd but also from all the other participants."

One of the benefits of volunteering was that it was possible to work around other commitments.

"You are not pinned down to times. It was a great experience," she said.

"I’ve made a lot of friends through volunteering, and I feel very blessed that I can still volunteer. I’m still able to volunteer and I’ll always do it while I can."

Masters Games manager Vicki Kestila said volunteers were the heart of the games.

"We love seeing familiar faces return each time and welcome new volunteers as well.

"It’s actually a lot of fun for everyone involved."

The 35th New Zealand Masters Games will be held in Dunedin next February 3 to 11.

Early-bird registrations to take part in the games are now open with a special rate before the end of November.

To participate in the games or register to volunteer visit nzmg.com.

