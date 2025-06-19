Social night planned

Dunedin disability social service Enabling Love and Friendship is organising a Friday Social Night expected to be the first of several before Christmas.

In a statement, chief executive Joshua Perry said the group planned to hold similar events every few months.

The evenings will invite young people to join in, with a range of activities on offer.

Mr Perry said the first night will include a discussion to decide what activities participants would like at future gatherings.

The first gathering is scheduled for Friday, July 4 from 6pm to 7.30pm at Sacred Heart Church Hall, 89 North Rd, North East Valley.

Visit enablinglove.nz or email enquiries@enablinglove.nz for details. — APL