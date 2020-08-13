Thursday, 13 August 2020

Strong basic skills prove rewarding

    By Jessica Wilson
    1. The Star

    Dunedin Taekwondo Club members show off the medals they won at the Hyeon Mu Taekwondo New Zealand Open in Christchurch at the weekend. PHOTO: SUPPLIED
    Dunedin taekwondo students won a haul of accolades at a national tournament.

    Fifteen club students won 18 medals and one trophy collectively at the Hyeon Mu Taekwondo New Zealand Open in Christchurch at the weekend.

    Students competed in colourbelt individual, pairs and team poomsae competitions.

    Club programme administrator Iris Ye said the students practise the traditional Korean coaching method, which focuses on the basic poomsae in their first two years.

    That teaches them the important base skills required, and often means they can compete well in other disciplines.

    That was evident at the open.

    As well as competing in poomsae events, students took part in the colourbelt Kyorugi (sparring) competition for the first time.

    Ye said students had not been taught the skills required to spar, but could rely on their "very good" basic poomsae skills.

    They picked up three medals, including a gold to 6-year-old Edmund Utpala Lu.

    It was the second time the club attended the open, which hosted 27 martial arts clubs from 13 towns and cities.

