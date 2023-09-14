Students to join Knox choir

The Knox Church Junior Choir will feature in the ‘‘Vivaldi Gloria’’ concert, to be performed this Sunday at the church. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

University of Otago performance students will join the Knox Church Junior Choir and Knox Church Choir for a spring concert featuring Vivaldi’s delightfully sunny Gloria.

Conducted by Knox Church music director Karen Knudson QSM, the "Vivaldi Gloria" concert will be held this Sunday, from 3pm at the church.

The concert is a fundraiser for the Knox Church Choir.

Stepping up as soloists for the concert are University of Otago performing arts students Rosie Auchinvole (soprano), Rosie McAlister (soprano) and Jesse Hanan (tenor), with Micah Xiang (organ).

The first part of the concert will feature solo works sung by the performance students, accompanied on piano by Tom McGrath.

The students will also perform the solo parts in Gloria, which also features a string ensemble comprising Claire Anderson (violin), Sally Couper (violin), David Ireland (viola), David Murray (cello) and Ariana Knudson-Hollebon (double bass).

Antonia Vivaldi composed Gloria in Venice in about 1715 for the Ospedale della Pieta — a Venetian orphanage which placed an emphasis on teaching music.

Gloria, with its distinctive melodies and rhythms, is characteristic of all of Vivaldi’s music, giving it a universal appeal.



