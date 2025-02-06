Tennis club targets youth involvement, innovation

Taieri Tennis Club secretary Steve Wilson (left) and president Alexis Robin enjoy a practice session at the Wickliffe St club. PHOTO: SAM HENDERSON

It may be one of the oldest operating tennis clubs in the country but it has its sights set firmly on the future.

Taieri Tennis Club dates back to 1883, but a new sense of purpose is nurturing the next generation.

Club president Alexis Robin and secretary Steve Wilson have boosted membership, particularly by developing the club’s reach to younger players.

About four years ago, Robin was a casual member who worried the club was struggling with "less and less" players every year, he said.

Determined to turn things around, he joined the committee and helped establish a social media presence.

In 2021, he was appointed president and developed a vision to grow junior and social memberships.

Secretary Steve Wilson supported this endeavour by devising a new website for the club.

"We thought we need to build from the base with tennis, so focusing on the kids, connecting with local schools, reaching out to schools," Robin said.

The result was a 400% increase in its junior base.

"We see about 200 kids throughout the year playing tennis."

Robin devised a pyramid-like strategy, encouraging many children to try tennis early on.

"So we start with a lot of kids at the start and we get the parents involved.

"They then move to juniors when they are teenagers and then if we do a good job, they keep playing competitive tennis.

"And at some stage, they become social players."

Free sessions each season with head coach Jaden Grinter have inspired children to pick up the sport.

Another strategy has been to change the mindset that tennis is only a summer game.

"It is not really a summer sport, it is an everyday sport."

To maintain engagement throughout the year, the club now offers tennis beyond the traditional summer months, even utilising the inflatable tennis dome at Otago Boys’ High School for winter sessions.

"So it works very well for us, because we can keep everyone engaged all year round with tennis."

The club adopted a smart padlock system that lets casual users book courts online and access them with a code, generating extra income and drawing new players.

"It is fantastic because it opens up more spaces for the community," Robin said.

Tennis New Zealand recognised the club’s innovative approach by giving the club a digital engagement award at the 2024 Tennis in New Zealand Awards.

The award highlighted the club’s digital efforts, such as a vibrant social media presence, new website and logo, as well as its smart padlock innovation.

The club will start off this year’s season with a free have-a-go session for children on Saturday, 10am-11 am, before the term one "hot shots" courses begin next week.

sam.henderson@thestar.co.nz