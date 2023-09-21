Tidy teams work to clean up city

Teams of tidy Kiwis were out in force across Dunedin on Saturday, taking part in community cleanup events in honour of Earth Day.

The cleanups of beaches, parks, and pathways were the first community activities for Clean Up Week, running from last Saturday to this Saturday, and Keep Dunedin Beautiful is encouraging local people to get behind the campaign.

Keep Dunedin Beautiful (KDB) co-ordinator Kelsey Porter said Clean Up Week was a "fantastic chance for everyone to chip in and help make sure our city’s popular spots and hidden gems remain pristine and free from rubbish".

KDB chairwoman Cr Mandy Mayhem was pleased with the cleanups at the weekend, including the 10 people who braved a windy John Wilson Ocean Dr to collect everything from bottles and micro-plastics to vape products and even a plush toy.

At Logan Park, around the stadium and marina area, Antonia Wood, of Plogging Ōtepoti, and Kate Moss-Mason, of Let’s Get Trashed, collaborated on a cleanup, and sorted several sacks full of rubbish into recycling or landfill.

Ms Wood’s son, William Macknight, took part in the St Leonards School cleanup of the inlet and bay areas near their school, using long claws to reach through fences and gather rubbish.

The Halo Project organised several clean ups, including Doctors Point, Aramoana, and along Pūrākaunui Rd — where two people collected 22kg of rubbish in two hours.

"Thanks to all who participated — you are amazing," Cr Mayhem said.

"Let’s hope it motivates our community to do the right thing and be a tidy Kiwi."



