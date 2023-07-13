Tournament attracts nearly 100 players

Close to 100 players took part in the Otago Table Tennis Open recently. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

A battle of the paddles took place last Friday and Saturday as close to 100 people spun and smashed during the Otago Table Tennis Open at the Edgar Centre Arena.

Table Tennis Otago president Ben Duffy said there was a very good standard of table tennis during the two days of the event.

Highlights included the performance of former Dunedin player Nathan Xu, now living in the United States, who won the men’s singles title.

The women’s singles title was won by Lydia Mercer-Beumelburg, of Canterbury.

Younger players who did well included William Hsia (12), of Canterbury, who won the under-13 boys singles, and sister Tracey Hsia (12), who gained first place in the girls under-13 singles.

Local players who came first in their category were John Marrable who teamed with Keegan Jackson, of Invercargill, in the men’s doubles para-standing, Li Wang, who took top spot in the men’s singles over-60, plus Martin Bainbridge and Ian Landreth who nabbed the men’s doubles over-60. Eli Duffy (11) and Zihan Fu (13) won the boy’s doubles under-13.

Table Tennis in Dunedin was rebuilding after the challenges of the Covid pandemic years, Duffy said.

"We’ve got some good juniors starting to come through in the younger age-group, which is what we want."

The equal nature of the game allowed many to enjoy it, Duffy said.

"A 10-year-old can have a great game against a 75-year-old."

The club runs interclub games each Monday night during winter at the Edgar Centre, with up to 22 tables available.

Sunday morning sessions run all year round from 10am to 12am at the Edgar Centre.

A new competition called the UpTown Workroom 2 v 2 Competition begins on July 31 and runs for five weeks.

"And that is open to anyone in Dunedin who is interested in entering a two-person team."

