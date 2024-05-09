Water restrictions remain in Waikouaiti, little rain forecast

Residents in Waikouaiti (including Karitane and Hawksbury) are being asked to keep up their water conservation efforts, as water restrictions remain in place for now.

Dunedin City Council group manager 3 Waters John McAndrew said water flows in the Waikouaiti River remained at low levels, and no significant rain was forecast in the catchment for a few more weeks.

"At this time of year more water also needs to remain in the river to ensure the health of the environment, placing additional restrictions on how much water the DCC can take to supply homes and businesses.

"As a result, we need to remain at Level 2 restrictions until we see river flows increasing.

"We know this is inconvenient, but we appreciate residents’ efforts and ask everyone to keep up the good work," Mr McAndrew said.

"We’re asking people to avoid watering their garden during the day or doing anything that uses a lot of water, such as car and boat washing and water blasting.

"Level 2 means these activities are restricted to between 8pm and 8am.

"Indoors, we recommend shorter showers and not using running water to brush teeth or wash vegetables."

Elsewhere, water restrictions in Port Chalmers, Roseneath, Careys Bay and Sawyers Bay could now be lifted, he said.

Reduced demand in the area means the community’s needs can now be met solely via the pipe supplying water from Dunedin city.

That has allowed the Port Chalmers water treatment plant to be shut down, and the area’s raw water reservoir is now slowly refilling.

"We appreciate the efforts of all residents and businesses in the West Harbour area, and we encourage everyone in Ōtepoti Dunedin to continue to be water-wise," Mr McAndrew said.