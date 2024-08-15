Enliven care homes and retirement living Change your address, not your lifestyle.

When you choose an Enliven retirement village or care home your address might change but your lifestyle doesn’t have to.

We believe that the choice is always yours. It’s up to you how many of the vast range of activities you choose to be involved with. You can go on as many or as few of our trips out as you want. Or you might just prefer to relax and take it easy in your new surroundings.

We work hard to offer homely, welcoming environments with just the right amount of support and care to help you live a healthy and happy life.

Enliven care homes offer high quality rest home and hospital level as well as dementia level care throughout Otago and Southland.

We also offer Retirement Villages, perfect for those who want to maintain their independence while still having support when needed.

For more information please visit, Enliven Southland, 03 211 8200, 181-183 Spey Street, Invercargill

or Presbyterian Support Otago, 03 477 7115, 407 Moray Place, Central Dunedin