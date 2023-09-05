Transporting our community to health-related appointments

The Hato Hone St John Health Shuttle is a free community service that transports people to essential medical and health-related appointments, and then brings them home again.

Reasons to use the service include doctor’s visits, dental appointments, specialist appointments, hospital stays and any other types of health appointments in the Invercargill area and through to Dunedin.

Hato Hone St John Southland Community Engagement Co-ordinator Tracy Kilkelly says the need for the inner-city service has been steadily increasing since its launch, and the Dunedin service passenger numbers remain consistent.

It is important Hato Hone St John responds to that and provides a service which can go some way towards meeting that need, she says.

Hato Hone St John continues to be in need of volunteers for both the inner-city and Invercargill/Dunedin shuttles and have several roles available.

‘‘If people wish to volunteer as a driver and their application is successful, then we have a full training programme for them,’’ Tracy says.

Hato Hone St John is playing an increasing role in meeting the broader health needs of New Zealand communities.

‘‘We are aware that for various reasons some people struggle to make medical appointments and Hato Hone St John is delighted to provide a health shuttle service for these people,’’ she says.

Hato Hone St John is a charitable organisation and like many of Hato Hone St John’s community initiatives, the Health Shuttle service is operated by volunteers and is free-of-charge; however, there is a suggested donation ranging from $5 to $40 depending on your required travel.