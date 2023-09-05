Southern Weight Loss and Laparoscopy is the surgical practice of Mr Mark Grant. We specialise in bariatric and general surgery. We have clinics in both Dunedin and Wanaka.

Our goal:

Is to improve the understanding and acceptance of the role that surgery plays in the treatment of obesity and its associated conditions. We work closely with a talented dietician and psychologist, to help empower you on your journey to better health.

Bariatric surgery has been shown to be the most effective treatment for obesity and its related medical conditions:

• Type 2 Diabetes

• High blood pressure

• High cholesterol

• Obstructive sleep apnea

• Obesity related infertility

Our surgeon: Mr Mark Grant (MBBS MMedSci FRACS)

Mark is an Upper Gastrointestinal surgeon who passionate about the management of obesity. He came to Dunedin as an English medical student. He played rugby for Green Island, and undertook a Masters degree in Medical Science. His passion for bariatric surgery started in the UK after seeing how bariatric surgery improved the lives of his patients, and their families. He has always aimed to provide a high standard of care with an informative patient focus. He lives in a converted church in St Clair with Molly, his chocolate Labrador.

Mark is Bariatric and Upper GI surgeon appointed at Southern DHB; his clinical interests include:

• Laparoscopic (keyhole) surgery for the treatment of obesity

• The management of oesophageal and stomach cancers

• The management of conditions such as gastro-oesophageal reflux disease

• Laparoscopic treatment of hernias, and gallstone disease

Where can you find us?

Mark consults at Suite 6, Marinoto Clinic, and operates at Mercy Hospital, Dunedin. He also has monthly clinics at the Wanaka Medical Centre.

If you have any questions, please get in touch through our website www.southernweightloss.co.nz or email us at reception@otagosurgery.co.nz