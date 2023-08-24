What is Lyric Hearing? - Audiology South

What is Lyric Hearing?

Lyric is the only 100% invisible extended wear hearing aid that is worn 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for up to several months at a time. It is positioned completely inside the ear canal, and uses the ear’s anatomy to provide natural sound quality. Studies have found that Lyric has been preferred by 86% of people who wore traditional hearing aids.

What are the outstanding characteristics of Lyric?

• Lyric is placed deep in the ear canal and is completely invisible.

• Only the Lyric user will know why he/she is hearing better.

• Lyric can be worn during daily activities, such as exercising, showering, talking on the phone and sleeping.

• There are no batteries to change, no daily maintenance is needed, and no daily insertion or removal is required.

• Lyric is placed deep in the ear canal and delivers exceptional sound quality in both quiet and noisy environments.

• Lyric uses the anatomy of the ear and the ear canal for a natural perception of sound.

Audiology South’s clinicians have been extensively trained in fitting Lyric devices and are currently the only provider in the lower South Island.

