Templeton Engineering - Looking to the past to prepare for the future

Matt and Sarah Read

Looking to the past to prepare for the future

With over a century of work in the Wanaka community under its belt, Templeton Engineering remains uniquely placed to meet local engineering needs.

Founded in 1906, the company has been an integral part of the community for 115 years, and prides itself on providing a friendly ear for their clients problems.

Potential customers are encouraged to pop in and discuss their needs face to face with the engineers, with no job too big nor small for the team.

Their reputation for superior customer service and for getting things done has grown from the deep ties of heritage Templeton Engineering shares with the wider Wanaka community.

Customers today can expect exactly the same brand promise that the firms first customers could expect in the early 20th century; a high standard of work at a fair price.

Templeton Engineering features on the Wanaka edition of the Monopoly board game.

Today this work encompasses a full range of engineering services from working on structural steel for architectural housing and architectural fabrication through to farm equipment, haulage machinery and general and mechanical engineering.

Founder James Templeton started as a blacksmith and wheelwright on the Lake Wanaka waterfront in 1895, before moving to Albert Town and opening the doors of Templeton Engineering in 1906.

Today it is acknowledged as the oldest domestic customer of the Bank of New Zealand and remains an integral part of the Albert Town business community, a fact highlighted by its square on the Wanaka edition of the Monopoly board game.

The Templeton family has remained involved with the company throughout the years, with James’ great great grandson Garry Templeton still working for the firm.

He ran the company from 1996, before handing the reins over to the husband and wife team of Matt and Sarah Read in 2021.

The Reads are excited to guide Templeton Engineering into the future, while remaining proud of the local heritage behind the firm.

Between Garry and Matt they bring 60 years of engineering expertise to bear in conjunction with their crack team of tradesmen and engineering staff to solve their customers’ problems.

templetonengineering.co.nz

03 443 7901

21 Wicklow Street, Albert Town-Wanaka