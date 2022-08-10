Braised savoy cabbage with nduja

PHOTO: SIMON LAMBERT

To clarify, it is a spicy, spreadable pork paste made with Calabrian peppers that is traditionally eaten in Italy and quite simply spread on bread. However, its unique flavour can work with pasta, eggs and is great melted down as I have done here with the cabbage. You can certainly make this dish without it — you could substitute for it with chorizo or bacon.

Serves 6

Ingredients

1 small savoy cabbage

1 Tbsp oil

2 Tbsp nduja

1 onion, finely sliced

2 carrots, diced

1 bay leaf

6 sage leaves, finely sliced

500ml chicken or veg stock,

Sea salt flakes

Cracked black pepper

Method

Heat a suitable sized fry pan or heat proof dish that can go on the stove top over a high heat. Add the oil and nduja to the pan, add the onion, carrot, bay leaf and sage. Coat the veggies in the nduja and continue cooking for 5 minutes.

Prepare the cabbage by removing the outer leaves and cutting the cabbage into 6 even sized wedges.

Then place the cabbage wedges with the cut side facing down.

Pour over the hot stock and season with salt and pepper.

Cover with a lid and simmer for 20 minutes or until the cabbage is tender.

Drizzle over a little extra virgin olive oil, sprinkle of sea salt.