Chilli corn and cheese

Photo: Simon Lambert

Serves 8

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Skill: easy

Ingredients

5 heads of fresh corn

¼ cup mayonnaise

1 chipotle chilli or jalapeno, finely chopped

2 spring onions, cut into thick slices

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp freshly ground black pepper

1 cup grated cheese

Method

Begin by charring the corn cobs. This can be done on the barbecue or in a heavy based fry pan. Heat until hot and add the corn cobs and rotate until the corn starts to blacken in places. Remove once done and cool.

Trim the ends off the corn so it can stand on the board safely. Run a knife down the length of corn to remove the kernels. Place the corn into a bowl.

Add the mayonnaise, chilli, spring onions and seasoning and stir to combine and spread the mixture into a shallow oven dish.

Heat the grill to hot.

Sprinkle over the grated cheese and grill until golden and the cheese is bubbling.

Serve immediately.