    Bewildered by age’s tireless march

    I was searching through a jewellery box, looking for an earring sleeper when I found them: little bone-white lumps of enamel — the serial killer podcasts I listen to make me paranoid, so initially...

    Keep up the support

    There’s a school of thought among researchers that holds that parents tend to withdraw their emotional support from their sons much earlier than they do their daughters, writes parenting columnist Ian Munro.

    There were large protests against the Employment Contracts Act in 1991, up and down the country,...

    The Employment Contracts Act is 30 years old and the country still hasn’t recovered, even as it prepares for the next major employment upheaval, writes Bruce Munro.

    Dispatches from the fringes

    Someone made a week for me last week. Well, it was more like some LOTS - the organisers, volunteers, actors, directors, costumers... everyone who came together to make Dunedin Fringe Festival, writes Liz Breslin.

    Playwright and performer Michael Metzger on the treadmill for The Changing Shed. PHOTOS: JORDAN...

    Michael Metzger’s Dunedin Fringe Festival play examines rural masculinity through the lens of his own story, he tells Tom McKinlay.

    We’re already in March, and the start of autumn. The nights are getting longer, the mornings a little chillier and the leaves on the trees are already beginning to change, writes life coach Jan...

    Liz Breslin

    "They called you ‘Famous Hawea Writer Liz Breslin’," said my girlfriend. Who did? Am I? After I got off the phone I got under the duvet and stayed there a while.

    Reversible El Jay label coat, 1979. Gift of Mrs E. McIndoe; Otago Museum ...

    Reversible garments have come into and gone out of fashion over many years. There’s a certain novelty appeal, combined with a sense of ingenious efficiency.

