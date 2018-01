The long and the short of it New Year, new start ... I don’t really believe in any of that business of making change just because it’s the prescribed day, writes Liz Breslin.

Time to cool it Time to cool it As the mercury cools from its early week excursion into the 30s, Victoria University climate scientist Prof James Renwick discusses the threats we face from a warming planet.

Call of the wild Call of the wild The South Island's only trained wildlife veterinary doctor, Lisa Argilla, tells Bruce Munro what drives her, what angers her and why the new Wildlife Hospital is so important.

Lasting legacy Lasting legacy Ten years after his death, Sir Edmund Hillary's legacy lives on, writes Martin Johnston.

By the dark of the moon By the dark of the moon At 3.18pm this afternoon, the moon is new. This means that for the next few days there will be little or no moonlight to interfere with stargazing.

Cosmic trio gather in Libra Cosmic trio gather in Libra I hope that at least least some readers got to enjoy the close conjunction between Mars and Jupiter early last Sunday.

Q&A: Confessions of an ice-cream maker Q&A: Confessions of an ice-cream maker Nom Nom owner and Earnscleugh artist Debbie Paton whips up creamy confections in her Clyde shop but says it is another sweet treat that is her guiltiest.

Rigney's legacy a rich one Rigney's legacy a rich one Jonathan Allan looks into the life of William Rigney, the man who provided the pine plaque for the unknown soul found drowned in the Clutha and was buried at Horseshoe Bend in 1865.

Ill-starred initiation to country Ill-starred initiation to country In 2003, US-born Associate Prof Peter Schwartz, of the University of Otago pathology department, won the Prime Minister’s Supreme Award for tertiary teaching.