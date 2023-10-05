Car park stoush after online sale goes sour

A Facebook marketplace sale turned ugly when the buyer and seller deliberately rammed each other in a Green Island car park yesterday, witnesses say.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said officers were called to the Fresh Choice car park in Green Island at 3.47pm after members of the public reported seeing two vehicles playing bumper cars at the exit.

One of the cars then stopped and the driver allegedly reversed deliberately into the car behind them.

A young man then exited the front vehicle and started to punch and kick the other car.

The incident was believed to have been sparked by a Facebook marketplace sale gone wrong.

A woman in one of the vehicles was selling an item that was being picked up by the occupants of the other car. However, the young men in the car allegedly knew the women’s son, which caused a point of contention between the groups, police said.

Both vehicles left before police arrived. One of the drivers has been spoken to by police so far.

Inquiries are ongoing.

