Limes back on Dunedin streets tomorrow

Lime scooters will be back on Dunedin's streets from tomorrow. Photo: James Hall

Lime e-scooters will be back in Dunedin streets tomorrow morning.

The company has told its juicers - independent contractors who collect the scooters each night - that the service will return to the city tomorrow.

The juicers have been told they are able to collect the scooters from Lime tonight but will have to wait until 4am tomorrow to deploy them.

The scooters were removed from the city's streets late last month at the request of the Dunedin City Council, due to a malfunction which caused their wheels to lock without warning, injuring riders.

To enable the return, the company has agreed in writing to a set of five conditions suggested by the DCC.

Under the conditions, Lime would now report any serious incidents in Dunedin to the council within 24 hours and within 48 hours for serious incidents anywhere else, including overseas.

Each scooter would be mechanically inspected at least once a week and the council required regular updates from Californian engineering and scientific consultancy firm Exponent, which independently verified changes Lime made to its firmware.

There also needed to be more education on proper behaviour, delivered through the Lime phone app or on-site education.