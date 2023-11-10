Logan Park High School Senior Prizegiving 2023

Students were recognised for their achievements in the Logan Park High School senior prizegiving.

Logan Park High School Dux David Zeng and Proxime Accessit Hope Huang.

Special Awards

School Dux – David Zeng (Year 12); Proxime Accessit – Hope Huang (Year 12).

Awards for Head Prefects

Cora Chapman, Ethan Lambeth, Kieran Black, Hugo Todd.

Awards and Tertiary Scholarships

Tilly Alcock - University of Otago Vice-Chancellor's Scholarship; Ren Bartlett - University of Otago Leaders of Tomorrow Entrance Scholarship; Kieran Black - University of Otago Leaders of Tomorrow Entrance Scholarship; Emma Bradfield - University of Otago Leaders of Tomorrow Entrance Scholarship; Thomas Brockway - University of Otago New Frontiers Excellence Scholarship; Marnie Brosnahan - University of Otago 150th Entrance Scholarship; Erin Cade - University of Otago Leaders of Tomorrow Entrance Scholarship; Bram Casey - Victoria University Tangiwai School Leaver Scholarship; Cora Chapman – Otago Daily Times Class Act Award, University of Otago Leaders of Tomorrow Entrance Scholarship; Sophie Chettleburgh - Otago Polytechnic Principal's Leadership Scholarship, University of Otago Leaders of Tomorrow Entrance Scholarship; Eve Cowperthwaite - University of Otago Academic Excellence Entrance Scholarship; Sebastian Cumming - University of Otago Leaders of Tomorrow Entrance Scholarship; CJ Fisher - University of Otago Leaders of Tomorrow Entrance Scholarship; Briar Gager - University of Otago Leaders of Tomorrow Entrance Scholarship; Bella Gascoyne - University of Otago Leaders of Tomorrow Entrance Scholarship; Helia Ghorbani Kalkhajeh - University of Otago Vice-Chancellor's Scholarship for International Students; Zoe Gordon - University of Otago 150th Entrance Scholarship; Chloe Guerrero - Award for Outstanding Performance in Korean Language; Maddie Hannah - University of Otago Leaders of Tomorrow Entrance Scholarship; Jordan Hannon - University of Otago 150th Entrance Scholarship; Guy Howell - University of Otago New Frontiers Excellence Scholarship; James Hurley - University of Otago New Frontiers Excellence Scholarship; Io Jacobs - University of Otago Māori Entrance Scholarship; Taya Kain - University of Otago Leaders of Tomorrow Entrance Scholarship; Indi Kelly - University of Otago Māori Entrance Scholarship; Naoki Kozakai - University of Otago Leaders of Tomorrow Entrance Scholarship; Sam Kyte - University of Otago New Frontiers Excellence Scholarship; Ethan Lambeth - University of Otago Leaders of Tomorrow Entrance Scholarship; Ronglei Liu - University of Otago Leaders of Tomorrow Entrance Scholarship; Finlay McGilchrist - University of Otago Māori Entrance Scholarship; Brielle Millier - University of Otago Leaders of Tomorrow Entrance Scholarship; Jimmy Muir - University of Otago Performance Entrance Scholarship; Lochy Newton - Prime Minister's Vocational Excellence Award; Taisei O'Sullivan-Naito - University of Otago Academic Excellence Entrance Scholarship; Maia Penhey - Mana Pounamu Young Māori Achievers Award, University of Otago Māori Entrance Scholarship; Eben Richardson - University of Otago Leaders of Tomorrow Entrance Scholarship; Sophie Smart - Mana Pounamu Young Māori Achievers Award; Jack Ta – Otago Daily Times Class Act Award, Victoria University International Excellence Scholarship; Nisha Tilyard - University of Otago Leaders of Tomorrow Entrance Scholarship, Victoria University Tangiwai School Leaver Scholarship; Hugo Todd - University of Otago Leaders of Tomorrow Entrance Scholarship; Minami Uchida - University of Otago Academic Excellence Entrance Scholarship; Ella Verberne - University of Otago Leaders of Tomorrow Entrance Scholarship.

Awards

Year 11 students

Luka Adamson (honours in physical education, honours in science); Saraia Allais (honours in art, honours in English); Jenah Allum (trophy for Year 12 calculus); Teddy Barham (honours in fabric technology, honours in accounting); Hayze Belaruby (honours in computer science); Carolena Booth (honours in art, honours in design and visual communication, honours in science); Nell Bosshard (honours in English); Anna Brunt (honours in art, honours in mathematics, honours in science, honours in geography); Jack Canty (trophy for drama, honours in science); Isla Craigie (honours in music); Neve Curtis (honours in digital design technologies, honours in English, honours in science); Aidan Dixon (honours in English, honours in history, honours in mathematics, honours in science, honours in geography); Finn Dixon-Stewart (honours in physical education); Harry Dunford Baser (honours in hospitality); Marco Farella (trophy for French, trophy for product design technology, honours in English, honours in science); Matai Franzbowden (honours in physical education); Xander Gosling (honours in computer science); Tyne Grant (trophy for geography, honours in computer science, honours in English, honours in history, honours in mathematics, honours for chess); Chloe Guerrero (honours in Korean); Conor Hobbs (honours in product design technology, honours for school show, honours for esports); Miseki Honjo (trophy for English); Le Ying Hu (trophy for mathematics); Poppy Jacobson (trophy for digital design technologies, honours in English); Dekin Jones (trophy for hospitality); Adam Kaloga (trophy for athletics); Amelio Kaloga (trophy for athletics); Floriaan Keenan (trophy for geography); Ben Keppel (honours in French, honours in mathematics); Jake Knox (honours in drama); Sam McGee (honours in English); Sophia McLennan (honours in hospitality, honours for school show); Anton McMillan (honours in mathematics); Tiggs McMillan (honours in drama); William Mead (honours in geography); Wyatt Meade (trophy for ice hockey); Amber Munro (trophy for art, trophy for drama, honours in fabric technology, honours in science); Rose Oats (honours in physical education); Huia Parker (trophy for history, honours in English); Prachi Patel (trophy for accounting); Felix Pettigrew (honours in digital design technologies); Ramon Quennell (honours in mathematics, honours for chess); Sadie Reid (trophy for art, trophy for dance, honours in physical education); Felix Robinson (honours in English, honours in mathematics, honours in science); Isaac Simons (trophy for hard materials technology, trophy for physical education, trophy for science, honours in history, honours in mathematics, blues for football, trophy for futsal); Sophie Smart (honours in hospitality); Lilyan Son (trophy for design and visual communication, trophy for English, trophy for history, trophy for science); Abby South (honours in health education); Geordie Stephenson (trophy for computer science, trophy for mathematics, trophy for science); Zadie Tarbit (trophy for fabric technology); Amelie Taylor (honours in English, honours in geography); Jay Thomson (honours in Māori, honours in mathematics, honours in science); Zoë Trotman-Ericsson (trophy for English, trophy for hospitality, honours in drama, honours in health education); Ruby Warrington (trophy for health education); Torsten Wilkinson (trophy for futsal); Te Manawa Williams (honours in Māori); Molly Wilson-Gallagher (honours in dance, blues for school show); Gus Winneke (trophy for physical education); Shihang Xu (trophy for computer science, honours in hard materials technology, honours in mathematics); Savarna Yang (trophy for mathematics, trophy for music, honours in English, honours in history, honours in science, trophy for orchestral performance, trophy for chamber music).

Year 12 students

Lily Abbott (premier trophy for outstanding performance in girls sport, trophy for fabric technology, trophy for physical education, blues for volleyball, trophy for volleyball); Aubrey Alsop Mackie (trophy for physics); Sylvia Baeumer (honours in chemistry, honours for volleyball); Hannah Barton (honours in health education, honours in physical education, trophy for service to Kapa Haka, honours for futsal); Charlie Bauchop (trophy for Year 13 statistics, honours in chemistry, honours in physics, trophy for basketball, honours for waterpolo); Aurora Bettis (honours for volleyball); Arlo Bickerstaff (trophy for volleyball); Olive Bonney (trophy for health education, honours in calculus, honours in psychology); Logan Bosworth (honours in hospitality); Sam Brayshaw (honours in biology, honours for tennis); Alexander Brown (trophy for calculus, honours for volleyball); Ava Brown (trophy for dance); Quinn Byers (honours in digital design technologies, honours for volleyball); Mark Campbell (trophy for physical education, trophy for product design, honours in computer science); Rui Yee Chung (honours in Year 13 calculus, honours in Year 13 statistics); Solomon Cloughley (trophy for music); Charlie Cracknell (honours in biology); Lauren Davey (honours in physical education, blues for climbing, trophy for climbing, honours for triathlon, honours for adventure racing); Lachlan Dawson (honours in hard materials technology); Ben Doig (honours in physical education); Micah Duckles (blues for hockey, trophy for hockey); Grace Fagerlund (honours in English, honours in fabric technology, honours for netball, honours for school show); Callum Fotheringham (blues for orchestra, trophy for orchestral performance, trophy for chamber music, honours for chamber music); Izzy Fyfe (honours for jazz band, honours for orchestra); Abi Gibson (trophy for biology, trophy for painting, trophy for psychology, honours in English, honours in photography, honours in statistics, honours for volleyball); Sophia Goodin (honours in physical education, honours in geography, honours for netball, honours for waterpolo); Ruby-Louise Grant (honours for choir); Lorelei Greer (honours in hospitality); Hailey Harvey (honours in painting); Flynn Hayward (honours for basketball); Milos Hendry (trophy for future pathways); Maria Hessell (honours for volleyball); Hannah Hogan (honours in health education, honours for volleyball); Belle Hohaia (honours in future pathways); Hector Howard (trophy for tennis); Stella Howe (honours in geography, honours in media studies); Hope Huang (trophy for Chinese, trophy for English, trophy for Year 13 calculus, honours in biology, honours in chemistry, honours in Year 13 physics); Maia Jack (honours in English, honours in geography, honours for volleyball, honours for waterpolo); Fynn Jackson (trophy for cross country, honours for athletics); Oscar Kennedy (honours in biology, honours in calculus, honours in chemistry); Naoki Kozakai (honours in Year 13 chemistry, honours for chess); Oscar Lambeth (honours for cricket, trophy for service to Kapa Haka, honours for volleyball); Ellice Lawrie (honours in English, honours in history); Aedan Lehr (trophy for media studies, trophy for mountain biking, honours for triathlon, honours for adventure racing, honours for climbing); Dali Lewis-Browne (trophy for digital design technologies, honours in future pathways, honours in geography, honours in media studies); Simon Macknight (trophy for geography, honours in history, blues for envirogroup, honours for jazz band, honours for orchestra, honours for orienteering); Nik Martin (trophy for hard materials technology, honours for volleyball); Fen McIntosh (honours in drama, honours in media studies, honours for badminton); Bella Meek-Mallam (honours in future pathways, blues for diving); Nathan Mutch (honours in French); Lars Peeters (honours in physics); Georgie Phillips (honours in dance); Frances Reid (honours in drama, honours for choir); Louis Robertson (honours in music, honours for jazz band); Charles Ross (trophy for English, trophy for history, trophy for photography, blues for writing, trophy for writing); Ally May Sharma (honours in English, honours in history, honours in art history, honours for netball); Caitlyn Smith (trophy for accounting, trophy for chemistry, trophy for statistics, honours in biology); James Strang (trophy for chemistry, trophy for computer science, trophy for physics, honours in calculus); Reif Stuart (honours in design and visual communication); Jula-May Taylor (trophy for biology, trophy for English, trophy for French, honours in chemistry, honours in statistics, honours in psychology, trophy for badminton); Grace Thomson (trophy for future pathways, honours in hospitality); Millabeene Turnbull (trophy for drama, honours in English, honours in photography); Stijn van Broekhoven (honours for cricket, honours for waterpolo, honours for jazz band); Bianca Van der Haegen (trophy for geography, honours in calculus); Quinn Wilson (honours in calculus, honours in computer science, honours in history, honours for school show); Arlo Wood (honours in hospitality, honours in painting); David Zeng (trophy for history, trophy for Year 13 physics, trophy for Year 13 chemistry, honours in English, honours in product design, honours for orchestra).

Year 13 students

Tilly Alcock (honours in health education, honours in history); Solly Armstrong (honours in fabric technology, blues for hockey, honours for triathlon, honours for adventure racing); Kahu Arona-Haua (Year 13 certificate); John Barham (premier trophy for outstanding performance in boys sport, blues for handball, trophy for handball); Sasha Barnes-Gardner (trophy for Gateway); Ren Bartlett (honours in painting, trophy for theatrefest); Zoe Barton (honours in history, honours for basketball, honours for futsal, honours for chamber music, honours for choir, honours for orchestra); Jessica Beaumont-Clark (honours in hospitality); Pippa Bell-Bloom (honours in psychology); Emily Bendall (blues for Shakespeare, trophy for theatrefest); Neva Bertram (honours for hockey, honours for stagecraft); Kieran Black (trophy for physical education, blues for hockey, trophy for hockey, honours for triathlon); Louie Blanchard (Year 13 certificate); Giuliana Bolletta (Year 13 certificate); Charlie Bowmer-Lea (trophy for rock band performance); Emma Bradfield (trophy for accounting, trophy for drama, honours for Shakespeare); Greer Brittenden (honours for choir, honours for school show); Thomas Brockway (honours in classical studies, honours in geography); Marnie Brosnahan (trophy for public speaking, honours for football, honours for debating); Erin Cade (honours in statistics, honours for football, honours for waterpolo); Milo Cameron (trophy for digital design technologies, trophy for photography, honours in painting); Bram Casey (premier trophy for citizenship, trophy for French, honours in drama, honours for Shakespeare); Cora Chapman (premier trophy for service to school sport, trophy for history, honours in biology, honours in English, trophy for basketball, trophy for handball, trophy for choral performance, honours for cross country, honours for football, honours for triathlon, honours for waterpolo, honours for choir, honours for jazz band); Daniel Chen (Year 13 certificate); Esther Chen (Year 13 certificate); Sophie Chettleburgh (blues for Shakespeare, trophy for theatrefest, shield for Shakespeare performance); Eve Cowperthwaite (trophy for biology, honours in English, honours for waterpolo, honours for Shakespeare); Cody Cox (Year 13 certificate); Nicholas Cranefield (honours for Shakespeare); Sebastian Crosbie (Year 13 certificate); Sebastian Cumming (trophy for chemistry, trophy for computer science, trophy for stagecraft, honours for theatresports, honours for school show); Willa Davison (Year 13 certificate); Thomas Dixon-Stewart (Year 13 certificate); Maria Dyenisova (Year 13 certificate); Kimberly Eikaas (Year 13 certificate); Quince Field (honours in hospitality); Polly Figgins (Year 13 certificate); CJ Fisher (trophy for psychology, honours in physical education); Mixi Flint (Year 13 certificate); Matt Fraser (trophy for football); Briar Gager (trophy for fabric technology, trophy for media studies, honours in biology, honours for school show); Bella Gascoyne (trophy for classical studies, honours in history, honours for Shakespeare); Arnica Gazzard (honours in hard materials technology, honours in photography, trophy for football, honours for football, honours for futsal); Fox Gill (honours for stagecraft); Zoe Gordon (trophy for netball); Felix Haase (Year 13 certificate); Maddie Hannah (trophy for biology, trophy for physical education, honours in chemistry, trophy for waterpolo, honours for basketball); Jordan Hannon (blues for debating); Ethan Hanson (Year 13 certificate); Archie Hennephof (Year 13 certificate); Wyatt Hohaia (Year 13 certificate); James Hurley (honours in music, trophy for orchestral performance, trophy for musical composition, honours for chamber music, honours for jazz band, honours for orchestra); Olivia Justice (Year 13 certificate); Taya Kain (trophy for triathlon, honours for football, honours for triathlon, honours for adventure racing, honours for waterpolo); Ash Keen (Year 13 certificate); Indi Kelly (honours in psychology, honours for football, honours for futsal); Thomas Kennedy (Year 13 certificate); Ash Kibblewhite (Year 13 certificate); Sam Kyte (trophy for geography, honours for jazz band); Ethan Lambeth (premier trophy for service to school sport, honours in computer science, honours for triathlon); Ronglei Liu (premier trophy for service to school community, honours in accounting, honours for choir, honours for orchestra); Ruby Macdonald (Year 13 certificate); Benjamin Martin (trophy for media studies, honours in English); Charlotte Martin (Year 13 certificate); Kahurangi Martin (honours in calculus); Max Mayhem-Haining (honours for football); Mikayla McDonnell (honours in hospitality); Finlay McGilchrist (trophy for history, honours for choir); Riley McIntosh (honours in digital design technologies, honours in photography); Payton McMahon (honours for basketball); Bruno McMillan (blues for Shakespeare, trophy for cricket, shield for Shakespeare performance, honours for badminton, honours for theatresports); River Mein (honours in French, honours for library service); Rowan Metreyeon (premier trophy for service to school drama, blues for Shakespeare, trophy for theatrefest, shield for Shakespeare performance, honours for stagecraft); Tomas Middleton (trophy for rock band performance); Ashley Miller (Year 13 certificate); Brielle Millier (trophy for English); Jimmy Muir (blues for Shakespeare, trophy for theatrefest, shield for Shakespeare performance, honours for basketball); Mary Nguyen (honours in business studies); Michael Nguyen (honours for choir); Maria Ocheretyana (Year 13 certificate); Ruairi O'Malley-King (Year 13 certificate); Isaac Oskam (Year 13 certificate); Taisei O'Sullivan-Naito (honours in English, trophy for film club, honours for hockey); Walid Ouhassine (blues for football, trophy for football); Hazel Parkes (trophy for hockey, honours for futsal, honours for hockey, honours for school show); Tsugumi Parks Watanabe (trophy for adventure racing, trophy for futsal, honours for football, honours for futsal, honours for triathlon); Eva Paton (honours for netball); Maia Penhey (trophy for esports, honours for hockey, honours for school show); Aila Pettigrew (trophy for Year 13 health education, honours in history, honours for handball); Radhitya Rizqi Rahman (honours in biology, honours in physics); Lula Rennie-Weston (trophy for dance, trophy for choreography); Eben Richardson (honours for jazz band); Erin Ricketts (Year 13 certificate); Henry Riepl (honours for choir); Krystal Roes-Swan (Year 13 certificate); Violet Rolston (honours in physical education, honours for hockey); Eevee Rooney (honours for theatresports, honours for school show); Jari Ross (Year 13 certificate); Matthew Rottgering (Year 13 certificate); Max Roughan (Year 13 certificate); Caden Ruppersburg (Year 13 certificate); Irie Rust (Year 13 certificate); Ryan Shotter (Year 13 certificate); Liliana Silvestro (honours in English, honours in media studies, honours in art history); Malachi Stewart (Year 13 certificate); Ben Stokes (honours for petanque); Alexander Sun (blues for chess, blues for debating, trophy for chess, honours for chess); Jack Ta (premier trophy for service to school music, trophy for music, blues for badminton, blues for jazz band, trophy for badminton, trophy for jazz band, trophy for jazz band combo, trophy for school show); Felix Telfer (Year 13 certificate); Oliver Thompson (honours for handball); Regan Thomson (honours for netball); Nisha Tilyard (honours in media studies, blues for Shakespeare, honours for choir, honours for school show); Rangi Tipene (Year 13 certificate); Hugo Todd (trophy for English, honours in drama, blues for stagecraft, trophy for library service, trophy for school show, honours for Shakespeare); Minami Uchida (trophy for painting, honours in English, honours in media studies, honours for futsal); Loek Van Broekhoven (honours in physical education, trophy for cricket, honours for cross country, honours for hockey); Lily Venables (Year 13 certificate); Ella Verberne (trophy for choral performance, trophy for school show, honours for choir); Bridie Wallace (trophy for media studies, honours for football, honours for futsal); Lucas Walrond (honours in hard materials technology); Harlem Wardell-Matahaere (trophy for theatrefest); Connor Whipp (Year 13 certificate); Xavier White (Year 13 certificate); Carl Yang (Year 13 certificate); Nichole Zhu (Year 13 certificate).