Royals honour executed nurse

King George V and Queen Mary at a wreath-laying at the Tir National rifle range in Schaerbeek, Belgium where Nurse Edith Cavell was executed in 1915 by the German occupying forces. — Otago Witness, 4.7.1922

Still no highway network

When the King and Queen went to the Tir National (rifle butts) with a memorial wreath, they stood on the spot where the German firing party had stood when they shot Nurse Cavell. Around the simple memorial granite slab, with the names of 35 patriots carved in indelible letters of gold, is a small chained enclosure, with a slab in the centre, impressed with four marks of the legs of the chair on which Miss Cavell, rendered too weak by her incarceration to stand, sat before the German firing party. Among those present was Mademoiselle Marguerite Blanckaert, who carried on Nurse Cavell’s work after the latter's murder. The Royal tribute was of red roses and arum lilies, with palm leaves on a base of laurel, entwined with the British, Belgian, and French colours. It was reverently placed in position, the King holding the British and Queen Mary the Belgian ribbons.

"The announcement made by Mr Massey that the Highways Bill will probably be shelved for yet another year is unwelcome news to all interested in good roads," says a corespondent who has long been an enthusiastic motorist. "County councillors and motorists have gone to a deal of trouble to evolve a suitable scheme, have compromised in many ways in order to meet various objections and assist the Minister of Public Works, so it seems a mistake to allow the matter to drop when success seems so near at hand." Mr Massey states as his reason for delaying the Bill that it would entail increased expenditure. According to the Hon J.G. Coates, the Government would not subscribe more than in former years, so the ‘economy’ stunt seems to have been overdone in this instance. It is hoped that the Minister who has charge of the Bill will be able to overcome all difficulties raised and place a suitable scheme on the Statute Book during the present session.

William Massey’s 10 years as PM

A term of ten years may not possess any very obvious significance, but it serves as a convenient milestone, so to speak, and as a vantage-ground for taking stock of the rapid passage of time. Mr Massey was 56 years of age when he took over the reins of government. No doubt, now that ten years have been added to his experience of life, he feels the difference, though he has borne the strain with resolute and cheery courage. In the kindliest spirit, and with thoughts of his own and the country’s interest, we express the hope that this anniversary will furnish him with an opportunity of bethinking himself to entrust to others a portion of the official duties which he bears and to moderate his steps in that over-handicapped race towards weariness which has proved disastrous to more than one New Zealand statesman in the past. The people like to see public men willingly energetic in the service of the country, but they do not wish — on the contrary, they are inclined to resent the idea — that they should wear themselves out before their time in carrying unnecessary burdens. It was on July 10, 1912, that Mr Massey, alter the resignation of the short-lived Mackenzie Government in consequence of defeat on a want-of-confidence motion, informed the House that he had accepted the task entrusted to him by the Governor, Lord Islington, and had formed a new Ministry. — editorial. — ODT, 10.7.1922